Co-chairs of Joint Finance Committee announce 6 public hearings on 2017-2019 budget

MADISON — The co-chairs of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee have announced six upcoming public hearings on the 2017-2019 state budget.

“Every budget cycle, the Joint Finance Committee travels the state to hold several public hearings on the state budget. Our goal is to hear from as many Wisconsinites as possible about how we can improve upon the governor’s budget recommendations and continue to prioritize what’s important to Wisconsin residents,” Senator Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) and Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette) said in a statement.

The six public hearings will take place on the following dates at the following locations:

Monday, April 3rd – UW-Platteville, Platteville Wednesday, April 5th – State Fair Park, Milwaukee Friday, April 7th – Berlin High School, Berlin Tuesday, April 18th – Spooner High School, Spooner Wednesday, April 19th – Ellsworth High School, Ellsworth Friday, April 21st – Marinette High School, Marinette

“We highly encourage you to attend one of the public hearings if you’re able. Hearing comments, concerns, and opinions from Wisconsin citizens is key for us to craft the best possible budget for our state, and we look forward to working with you as we begin the 2017-19 State Budget process,” Darling and Nygren said in the statement.