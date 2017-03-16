× Crews on scene of fire near Baker and Bender in Glendale; no one injured

MILWAUKEE — Fire crews on Thursday morning, March 16th were on the scene of a fire at a business in Glendale.

It happened near Baker and Bender.

Crews tell FOX6 News the fire broke out at the top of the rack storage, roughly 30 feet in the air. Authorities say they has some trouble getting to the fire and then ventilating it, but the fire has been extinguished.

No one was injured.

The fire was contained to that storage space.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

