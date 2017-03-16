× Gov. Walker opposes President Trump’s proposal to remove funding from Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker tells The Associated Press he opposes President Donald Trump’s proposal to remove federal funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

Walker talked to AP on Thursday after President Trump released his budget calling for elimination of the funding that has sent $2.2 billion to the eight-state region since 2009.

Walker says “it makes sense for us to continue to make prudent investments in protecting and improving the Great Lakes.”

Walker says he will talk with both President Trump’s administration as well as Republicans who control the U.S. House and Senate about restoring the funding.

Seven of Wisconsin’s eight congressional members signed a letter in February asking President Trump to protect the money, a call he ignored.