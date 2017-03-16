“I’m super excited:” World Series champion Andrew Susac ‘catches on’ during Brewers Spring Training

MILWAUKEE — He’s been to the top of the baseball world as a World Series champion. Yet, Andrew Susac has never been a starting catcher in the Major Leagues. He’s hoping that changes this season.

He came over to the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade late last season ,but this spring has been a big one for Susac, as he looks to lock up the starting catching role.

“I’ve been kind of telling everyone I’ve never even had the chance to go into Spring Training as a starter,” said Susac.

But the 2017 season is different for Susac, who came to the Brewers from the San Francisco Giants where he backed up perennial all-star Buster Posey.

“It’s always kind of been fighting for a backup role with Buster there. He’s probably the best at our position. So to come in here with the chance to go out there and be the Opening Day starter is all you can ask for and I’m super excited for it,” Susac said.

Playing for the crew in the final month of the 2016 season, gives him a head start going into the 2017 campaign.

“It was huge, huge. Very thankful for it. Them giving me an opportunity, not only to play, but just be around the guys I think was key. Like I said earlier, these guys were welcoming and outgoing and that just shows great leadership. I didn’t know any better than the Giants. So coming into a whole new clubhouse with a bunch of new faces is tough sometimes. But that month was very key for me and getting comfortable and starting to build some relationships up,” said Susac.

In Maryvale, he’s still building relationships, especially with the new pitching staff he will be working with.

“One of the best was Buster Posey and he’d have a little team dinner or whatever. And you just start to get to know these guys on a personal level. It tells you a lot about what type of competitor they are on the field, whether that is going out to dinner or hanging out in the clubhouse,” said Susac.

It’s those moments that transcend to practice and eventually the games.

“Whether we just had a meeting on every pitcher with all these new catchers, we had to sit down, ‘Hey this guy has these four pitches, this is his plus pitch, this is his out pitch, let’s roll with those tendencies until you see something else.’ But really, the in-game experience kind of gives you the outlook on what you’re trying to do out there and what the pitcher’s trying to do as well,” said Susac.

With this being his first true opportunity to compete for the organization’s number one catcher, he’s still treating spring like he has any other.

“I don’t think it changes your mindset. I think you just know the opportunity is there. Even as a backup, with the way injuries work out and catching is so dangerous that you’re almost on edge 24/7. You just never know when you can go in. I think just keeping the same mindset is definitely key — but maybe the outcome of it all is a little bit more sweet,” said Susac.

So far, Susac is enjoying his time here at spring training with the Brewers. He’s also hoping to enjoy his time in Milwaukee with the Brewers.