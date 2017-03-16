× “In a daze:” Investigators say woman was driving under influence of pills before serious crash in Caledonia

RACINE COUNTY — A Pleasant Prairie woman is facing charges in connection with a crash that happened Tuesday, March 14th in Caledonia. One person was seriously hurt in that crash.

32-year-old Chelsea Styron faces one count of intoxicated use of a vehicle, causing great bodily harm, and one count of causing injury/operating while intoxicated.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 14th, one day before her 32nd birthday, Styron was involved in a crash in the area of Seven Mile Road and Douglas Avenue in Caledonia.

The complaint says Styron had been “swerving heavily” while headed northbound on Douglas Avenue — eventually crossing over the center line and striking another vehicle. That vehicle then went into the ditch and hit a road sign. According to the complaint, Styron’s vehicle hit a second vehicle as she continued to travel down the wrong side of the road.

One victim suffered neck pain, and a second victim was pinned in her vehicle and had to be taken to the hospital by Flight for Life — having suffered a broken right arm, three broken ribs and a lung contusion.

The complaint says investigators found Styron “in a daze” after the crash. She indicated she had taken some medication, including Clonazepam and Tramadol. She later “changed her story” and said she had taken Clonazepam, Adderall, Tramadol, Zoloft and Flexeril. A bottle of Cyclobenzaprine was found in her vehicle — on the front passenger seat, along with a zippered bag in the driver’s side door which contained four additional pill bottles.

A blood draw was taken from Styron after this crash.

Styron made her initial appearance in court in this case on March 16th. A preliminary hearing was set for May 22nd.

Cash bond was set at $15,000.