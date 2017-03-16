× Kohl’s building at 84South earns endorsement from Greenfield Plan Commission

GREENFIELD — Plans for the 80,000 square foot building that will house Kohl’s and Total Wine & More at the 84South development in Greenfield are moving forward.

The Greenfield Plan Commission approved plans unanimously.

Kohl’s is expected to occupy 55,000 square feet of the building with a store opening in 2018 after announcing plans to leave Southridge Mall.

The full Common Council will review the project on Tuesday, March 21st.

