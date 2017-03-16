Looking to release some stress? Learn about “The Big Quiet” event happening this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Life can get a little crazy and one way to relax is meditation. This morning we talked all about The Big Quiet. Meditation teacher Hope, along with Marco Chavez from the The Kimpton Journeyman and Ashley Kollin from Kit and Ace join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the event.

On Sunday, March 19, The Big Quiet is taking over One World Observatory and in collaboration with Kit and Ace, 1,100 people will share in a mass meditation and sound experience. In Milwaukee, The Journeyman will be hosting a community-lead meditation and live streaming of The Big Quiet on the hotel’s rooftop featuring music by local string musicians and locally-made tea provided by Urbal Tea.

The event is free and open to the public but space is limited, so reservations through Eventbrite are required.