Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed woman on motorized wheelchair pleads not guilty

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A Milwaukee man charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on a motorized wheelchair near 17th and Vliet was in court on Thursday, March 16th.

23-year-old Marcellous Tally-Clayborne waived his preliminary hearing, and a scheduling conference was set for April 6th. He has pleaded not guilty.

Tally-Clayborne is charged with the following:

Operate a motor vehicle while revoked — causing death of another

Hit-and-run resulting in death

A van and a car collided at the intersection of 17th and Vliet around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 4th. 61-year-old Denice Fells died from injuries she suffered after she was struck by one of the vehicles involved in that collision.

According to the criminal complaint, multiple witnesses told police they saw a white van had the green light at the intersection — and it was struck by a blue car. One witness indicated to investigators that “people who were on the scene were telling him that the driver had fled.”

Based on information developed during the investigation of this crash, officers were sent to Sinai-Samaritan Medical Center. Once there, they located and arrested Tally-Clayborne.

On Sunday, March 5th, investigators interviewed Tally-Clayborne. He told them “he was driving a blue Chrysler Cirrus and was eastbound on Vliet Street. He was hit by a white van.” The complaint says, “When asked why he left the scene, Tally-Clayborne admitted that he had never seen anything like that before and he was scared.”

Records indicated Tally-Clayborne’s drivers license was “revoked and no driver’s license had been issued to him.”

If convicted on the more serious hit-and-run charge, Tally-Clayborne faces up to 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.