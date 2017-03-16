WATCH LIVE: April the giraffe’s handlers notice “interesting behavior” that had them “on edge”

March Madness: Defense, Woodson’s shooting help Butler beat Winthrop 76-64 in Milwaukee

Posted 3:00 pm, March 16, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE, WI - MARCH 16: Keon Johnson #5 of the Winthrop Eagles attempts a shot past Tyler Wideman #4 and Avery Woodson #0 of the Butler Bulldogs in the first half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 16, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Avery Woodson scored 18 points and tied a career high with six 3-pointers in his NCAA Tournament debut to lead Butler to a 76-64 win over Winthrop on Thursday, March 16th.

Woodson, a graduate transfer from Memphis, hit five 3s in the first half to help the fourth-seeded Bulldogs build a 14-point halftime lead.

A 12-2 run in the middle of the second half gave Butler a 60-43 lead with less than 8 minutes left and put the game out of reach for the 13th-seeded Eagles.

Xavier Cooks had 23 points to lead Big South champion Winthrop (26-7).

Butler (24-8) looked comfortable all afternoon at the Bradley Center, the home of Big East rival Marquette. The last time the Bulldogs played in Milwaukee, Woodson scored 17 points in a 68-65 victory over Marquette last month.

One more win in Milwaukee and Butler could advance to their fifth Sweet 16 since 2003.

Tyler Wideman’s dunk on an alley-oop pass from Tyler Lewis made the crowd swoon and gave Butler a 62-43 lead with 7:22 left.

Defense, though, carried the Bulldogs during their second-half run after Winthrop went more than 3 minutes without a field goal.

Winthrop star Keon Johnson finished with 17 points on 7-of-19 shooting. The 5-foot-7 guard scored seven straight points during one stretch of the second half to get the Eagles within seven with 13:28 to go.

Otherwise, Butler’s Kamar Baldwin, a 6-foot guard, did an admirable job sticking with Johnson, the Big South Conference Player of the Year.