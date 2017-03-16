× Miller Lite Free Rides, SafeRide program, Drive Sober app: Get home safe on St. Patrick’s Day

MILWAUKEE — St. Patrick’s Day is Friday, March 17th — and you’re encouraged to celebrate the luck of the Irish responsibly, and there are a number of ways to do so.

Miller Lite is once again partnering with the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) and Beer Capitol Distributing to provide free and safe rides on St. Patrick’s Day.

Miller Lite Free Rides will be available on all MCTS routes from 6:00 p.m. until the end of service.

Since 1994, nearly 800,000 have taken advantage of the free rides program on St. Patrick’s Day.

CLICK HERE for more information on Miller Lite Free Rides.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee County Tavern League is offering the SafeRide program, a free transportation alternative that is offered 24 hours a day, 365 days a year at participating establishments.

If a person is unsure whether to drive after celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, all they need do is ask a server or other wait staff for a SafeRide. A transportation service will be called, and the customer provided a $25 voucher to pay for the ride home. There are no questions or complications.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the SafeRide program.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation are reminding drivers about their Zero in Wisconsin Drive Sober mobile app.

Since the app’s launch for St. Patrick’s Day 2013 by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), nearly 73,000 people have downloaded it. The Drive Sober app includes:

A blood alcohol estimator

A designated driver selector

A Find a Ride feature that uses your phone’s GPS to provide contacts for nearby taxi, mass transit and other services that provide a safe ride home

Video clips of Wisconsin’s top skateboarders, BMX bikers, snowboarders, snowmobilers and roller derby women as seen in the Zero In Wisconsin TV messages

Games that may help assess your vision and reaction times

WisDOT also offers the following advice for a fun and safe St. Patrick’s Day:

Before you start partying, choose a sober designated driver.

If you’re feeling buzzed, you probably are over the 0.08 (alcohol concentration) limit and should not drive. Take mass transit, a taxicab or ask a sober friend to drive you home.

Some taverns and restaurants may provide patrons with safe transportation to their homes

If you see a drunken driver, call 911.

CLICK HERE to download the Drive Sober app.