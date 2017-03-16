× Milwaukee Plan Commission approves revised Couture plans

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Plan Commission has approved revised plans for the Couture apartment tower set for downtown Milwaukee.

The 44-story Couture will be built where the downtown Transit Center was recently demolished.

It will include a public transit concourse, parking, retail space and a restaurant.

The project next goes to the full Milwaukee Common Council for approval.

