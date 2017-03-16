More than 1,000 students explore their futures during career fair in Washington County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- More than 1,000 students explored their futures at a career fair in Washington County Thursday, March 16th.

It was organized by the Washington County Workforce Alliance.

Students from West Bend, Slinger, Kewaskum, Hartford and Kettle Moraine Lutheran were in attendance.

Nearly 100 booths were set up, staffed with representatives from businesses and industries.

One of the organizers said it is important the students explore all of the opportunities available.

"We feel like we're probably sending too many kids blindly off to the four-year college track and over saturated that job market and we're trying to show the greater breadth of opportunities that all levels of education and all employment options allow kids today," Daren Sievers, superintendent of the Slinger School District said.

Technical colleges, trade schools and branches of the military were on hand to showcase other options for the students.