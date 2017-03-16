Mother accused of leaving syringe of methadone within toddler’s reach appears in court

MILWAUKEE — The mother of a toddler who had to be saved with the opioid antidote Narcan was in court on Thursday, March 16th. She’s accused of neglect for allowing the child to get hold of methadone.

After doing everything she could to shield herself from the cameras, 27-year-old Courtney Starck could not avoid a commissioner during her first court appearance.

According to a criminal complaint, her 21-month-old son ingested methadone from a syringe. It was kept “on shelf just above the kitchen table.”

Starck is facing one charge of child neglect causing great bodily harm.

The incident happened in an apartment near S. 51st and Plainfield on March 4th. Starck told police she put the boy to bed, but later noticed “his lips were turning blue, his skin was pale and he wasn’t responding to her.”

Starck’s boyfriend called 911, and first responders administered Narcan.

Starck told police she doesn’t have a prescription for methadone and purchases it off the street. She later told police she stole it from a family member.

Starck has been out of jail on a $300 cash bond.

“Quite frankly I don’t think she can post any additional cash bail. She’s just struggling to pay bills right now,” said Matthew Lemke, defense attorney.

The commissioner determined the case should proceed and continued the $300 cash bail with conditions that speak to the heart of the matter: drug use.

“I will order that you maintain absolute sobriety. You’re not to have any alcohol whatsoever, no controlled substances whatsoever. The only controlled substances you are allowed are those prescribed for you, taken in the manner and fashion that’s prescribed,” said David Sweet, commissioner.

Starck was also ordered to have no contact with her toddler son or her boyfriend, and she will be monitored and undergo drug testing. Her next court appearance is March 29th. If convicted, she faces a maximum of 12 1/2 years in prison.