× Officer and another person shot, wounded in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A police officer and another person have been shot and wounded in Ohio’s capital city.

It happened late Wednesday night in Columbus.

The Columbus Dispatch reports officers were executing a search warrant at an apartment house at the time.

Police say the officer was shot in the hip and is hospitalized in stable condition. A person at the apartment house also was shot and is in stable condition. Police initially called that person a suspect, but police spokesman Sgt. Rich Weiner later said that information was not confirmed.

Police have not released the names of the officer or the other person.

No other information was immediately available.