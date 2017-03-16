× Police: Suspects used credit cards from stolen purse at Walmart in Burlington

ELKHORN — The Elkhorn Police Department is investigating a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred on February 25th.

Police say a purse was stolen and credit cards were used to purchase a 55-inch TV and a play station from a Walmart in Burlington on February 26th.

The male suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a dark colored baseball cap, dark colored pants with a white spots and lines on them. He also has a partial beard.

The female suspect was wearing brown winter boots and sunglasses.

They were leaving the store in a red truck.

Anyone having information is asked to contact Detective Bushey at the Elkhorn Police Department