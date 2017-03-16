× Update: Acer eBook that caught fire in classroom in Fond du Lac not impacted by current recall

FOND DU LAC — Officials with the Fond du Lac Fire Department contacted Acer Corp. and the Consumer Product Safety Commission after an Acer eBook caught fire in a Fond du Lac elementary school classroom, to determine whether the battery could have been the cause of the fire.

Fire officials on Tuesday, March 14th shared video and photos after the Acer eBook caught fire.

According to fire officials, an alert Fond du Lac Schools teacher smelled fire and found the eBook on fire. The eBook was not being charged, and wasn’t in use at the time.

Video of e reader pic.twitter.com/O49rmrWb6k — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) March 14, 2017

Fire officials said as of now, the CPSC does not have a specific recall impacting this particular Acer eBook device.

However, if you have a similar model as shown below, you are urged to contact the Acer Corporation Customer Care for further information. This particular model was manufactured in 2014. You can contact Acer at: 1-866-695-2237.

If you ever suspect any battery powered equipment may be malfunctioning, you’re encouraged to de-energize the device if possible and take it outside and call 911.

The CPSC in January issued a recall of batteries for HP and Compaq Notebook computers due to fire and burn hazards.

According to CPSC, the batteries can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

This expanded recall involves lithium-ion batteries containing Panasonic cells that are used in HP notebook computers. The batteries are compatible with HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP ENVY, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion notebook computers. HP has expanded the number of recalled batteries, which were shipped with notebook computers sold between March 2013 and October 2016. The black batteries measure about 8 to 10.5 inches long, 2 inches wide and about 1 inch high. The battery bar code is printed on the back of the battery. “HP Notebook Battery” and the model number are printed on the battery. The batteries included in this expanded recall have bar codes starting with: 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL and 6EBVA.

HP has received one additional report of the battery overheating, melting and charring and causing about $1,000 in property damage.

These laptops were sold at Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club and authorized dealers nationwide and online at www.hp.com and other websites from March 2013 through October 2016 for between $300 and $1,700. The batteries were also sold separately for between $50 and $90.