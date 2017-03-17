× 16-year-old boy seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN — A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on CTH V, east of Shircel Road, in the Town of Wilson Friday morning, March 17th.

Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male driver trapped in the vehicle. Officers were able to extricate the subject and start medical assistance.

The subject was transported via Orange Cross Ambulance to Froedtert Medical Center with serious injuries.

While the investigation is not complete, initial findings would suggest that speed and road conditions were a factor in the crash.

The operator was wearing a seat-belt and there was airbag deployment.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Town of Wilson Fire Department and First Responders, Oostburg Ambulance and Jaws, and Orange Cross Ambulance.