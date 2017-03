× 2 teens, 1 from Racine, found dead inside car in St. Charles, Illinois

ST. CHARLES, IL — Two bodies were found inside a parked car in St. Charles, Illinois — a western suburb of Chicago. One of the victims has been identified as Adalina Donoso of Racine, according to WGN.

The second victim has been identified as Kody Dietrich, a student at St. Charles East High School.

Autopsies are being performed on Friday.

No other details have been released.

