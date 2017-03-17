× False alarm prompts temporary lockdown at Cushing Elementary School

DELAFIELD — Cushing Elementary School located in Delafield, was temporarily put on lockdown around 3:15 p.m., following an automated panic alarm that was activated Friday afternoon, March 17th. It was later determined the alarm was false and no one was in danger.

Due to the unknown nature of the alarm, Delafied police responded based on training. An initial search of the building was done and nothing suspicious was found. A secondary, more thorough search followed and officials did not find any problems.

Authorities assisted school staff in evacuating students to an area to reunite with their parents. One of the major challenges was the time of the alarm. It occurred near dismissal, and there were additional challenges isolating the school when parents had arrived to pick up their kids.

Also responding to the scene, the Villages of Summit, Chenequa, Oconomowoc Lake, Hartland Police Departments and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

Delafield police say based on the observation of responding officers who made entry to the school, “staff responded consistently with their training and should be commended for their actions.”

No other details have been released.