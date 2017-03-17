Kenosha police investigating death of 2 infants in 2 days

KENOSHA — Two infants, a five-month-old and one-year-old, were pronounced dead following two separate incidents that took place in two days in Kenosha this week.

According to Kenosha police, shortly after 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 15th officials responded with the Kenosha Fire Department near 25th and 53rd Streets for a report of a one-year-old child not breathing. Upon arrival, medical personnel attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a separate incident that occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16th officials responded with the fire department near 15th and Wood Road, for a report of an infant not breathing. Upon arrival, medical personnel attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful. The five-month-old child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both of these incidents are under investigation with autopsies pending.

No other details have been released.