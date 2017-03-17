MILWAUKEE -- In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, how about some green-themed grub? Registered dietitian and author of "The Victory Bite" Erica Cleven joins Real Milwaukee with a dinner and dessert that the whole family can make together.
Lean, green dinner — and a color-coordinated dessert you can serve up on St. Patrick’s Day
-
Everyone loves food — so why not gift it? DIY gifts you can pack into a jar
-
Recipes to warm you up: A soup and sweet dessert your kids can help you make
-
Two healthy, simple recipes you can whip up for your Friday night feast
-
Doors open to the public: Learn more about the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance
-
“Everybody gets to celebrate:” Downtown Milwaukee gears up for 51st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
-
-
Dispensation granted: Archbishop Listecki says Catholics can eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day
-
Get your green on! St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Milwaukee on March 11th
-
“Irish territory:” Thousands crowd Milwaukee’s downtown streets for annual St. Patrick’s parade
-
Visit Milwaukee: St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the city
-
Kramp hangs at Mo’s Irish Pub to preview the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade
-
-
Enjoy a delicious corned beef recipe just in time for St. Patrick’s Day
-
St. Patrick’s Day in Milwaukee: Celebrating at Mo’s Irish Pub
-
St. Patrick’s Day is a celebration of all things Irish — from the food to drinks to dancing