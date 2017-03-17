× Mazanec shines in Admirals 2-1 win vs. Wild

Marek Mazanec stopped 25 shots to earn his 20th win of the season, while Justin Florek and Pontus Aberg provided the offense as the Admirals took a 2-1 win over the Iowa Wild on Friday night at Panther Arena.

The win was the second in a row for Milwaukee and got the team off on the right foot as they face a three-game-in-three night stretch this weekend.

The Admirals opened the scoring at the 7:03 mark of the opening period on Florek’s second goal in as many games. The play started in the neutral zone when Mike Liambas won a battle along the board and dished the puck to Derek Army, who come in 2-on-1 with Florek into the Iowa zone. Army then chipped the puck over to Florek who went five-hole with a one-timer for a 1-0 lead.

Aberg put Milwaukee up by two 5:20 into the second period. With the Ads on a power-play Aberg held the puck near the left dot and sent a centering pass towards the high slot. However, the puck deflected off of Iowa defenseman Zach Palmquist and into the Wild net for Aberg’s 24th goal of the season.

That tally moved him into a tie for fifth place in team AHL history with Simon Gamache for his 65th career goal.

The only blemish on the night for Mazanec was when he was unable to stop Sam Anas on a penalty shot at 11:26 of the third period.

The Admirals and Wild will both travel to Des Moines to complete the back end of their home-and-home set tomorrow night at 6 pm. Milwaukee is back home on Sunday afternoon when they play host to the Grand Rapids Griffins at 5 pm at Panther Arena.

