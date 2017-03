× Milwaukee police: 37-year-old man shot, injured during confrontation; suspect sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning, March 17th near 25th and Becher.

Police a 37-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during a confrontation with a known 28-year-old male suspect.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

MPD continues to search for that known suspect.