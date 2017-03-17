Overnight full closures: List of upcoming closures that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
Tuesday, March 21
- Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue - 11PM - 4:30AM for sign structure work
- Overnight Full Closure I-94 West to I-41 North system ramp - 11PM - 4:30AM for sign structure work
Wednesday, March 22
- Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue - 10PM - 11:59PM for system ramp deck pour
- Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at the Zoo Interchange - 10PM - 5AM for system ramp deck pour
- Overnight Full Closure I-94 West to I-41 North system ramp - 11PM - 4:30AM for roadway work
- Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at WIS 100 - 11:59PM - 5AM for system ramp deck pour
- (System Ramp deck pour is very dependent on weather, contingency is 3/23)
Thursday, March 23
- Overnight Full Closure I-94 West to I-41 North system ramp - 11PM - 4:30AM for sign structure work