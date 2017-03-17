Winter Weather ADVISORY for parts of southeast Wisconsin until 9:00 a.m Friday

Overnight full closures: List of upcoming closures that could impact your commute

Posted 7:54 am, March 17, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Tuesday, March 21

  • Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue - 11PM - 4:30AM for sign structure work
  • Overnight Full Closure I-94 West to I-41 North system ramp - 11PM - 4:30AM for sign structure work

Wednesday, March 22

  • Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue - 10PM - 11:59PM for system ramp deck pour
  • Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at the Zoo Interchange - 10PM - 5AM for system ramp deck pour
  • Overnight Full Closure I-94 West to I-41 North system ramp - 11PM - 4:30AM for roadway work
  • Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at WIS 100 - 11:59PM - 5AM for system ramp deck pour
  • (System Ramp deck pour is very dependent on weather, contingency is 3/23)

Thursday, March 23

  • Overnight Full Closure I-94 West to I-41 North system ramp - 11PM - 4:30AM for sign structure work