Police: 30-year-old Racine woman accused of drunk driving with kids in car before crashing into tree

MILWAUKEE — Investigators say a Racine woman was drunk when she crashed her car with three children inside.

30-year-old Sheila Canady is facing eight charges for the crash that happened Wednesday, March 8th.

Operate a motor vehicle while revoked

Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – 2nd offense, with a minor in the vehicle

Operating with prohibited alcohol concentration – 2nd offense, with a minor child of the vehicle

Three counts of recklessly endangering safety

Two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping

According to a criminal complaint, shortly before 10:00 p.m., March 8th, officials say Canady lost control of her vehicle and struck a tree near 21st and Grove.

Investigators say Canady was seriously injured and first responders had to extricate one child from the wreck.

The criminal complaint states Canady’s blood alcohol level was .265 — more than three times the legal limit. It was also determined Canady’s license was revoked at the time of the crash.