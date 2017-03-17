Red Cross assisting mother, 6 children after house fire near 25th and Concordia
MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross is assisting a mother and her six children following a house fire on Milwaukee’s north side early Friday morning, March 17th.
The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. near 25th and Concordia.
No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire other the amount of damage sustained.
43.079106 -87.944723