Red Cross assisting mother, 6 children after house fire near 25th and Concordia

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross is assisting a mother and her six children following a house fire on Milwaukee’s north side early Friday morning, March 17th.

The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. near 25th and Concordia.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire other the amount of damage sustained.

