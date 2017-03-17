“This project took a while:” In less than a month, a major town center is opening in Waukesha Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- We're less than a month away from a major town center opening in Waukesha County. The developers are calling it the heart of the Town of Brookfield.

400,000 square feet of retail and dining -- and more than 200 luxury apartments are under construction off Bluemound Road, and not far from I-94. It's called The Corners of Brookfield.

"It is no secret this project took a while to get off the ground, but it is here and it is opening in less than a month," said Steve Kohlmann, executive director, IBAW.

The Independent Business Association of Wisconsin along with project developers gave an update at a breakfast Friday, March 17th.

The first store is scheduled to open April 8th -- and openings will continue through the summer. Developers say they want to provide a downtown living experience in a suburban location.

"It isn't necessarily based on European town centers but it has echoes of it," said Robert Gould, VP of US Operations, IM Property Investment.

One of the anchor stores here is Von Maur, they are a department store and this will be their first location in Wisconsin. However a local name you may recognize is Sendiks. They are also opening a location here.

Others that have signed on include retailers LL Bean and Free People -- and restaurants such as Bel Air Cantinia and Cafe Hollander.

There will also be enough parking for 1,900 cars.

The namesake "The Corners" stems from what some say will be a new cornerstone for living, dining and fashion in the area.

"We believe we are going to create the heart of the community in the Town of Brookfield," said Gould.

Many of the retailers coming to The Corners of Brookfield are hiring now.