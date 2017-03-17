“Totally worth it:” Crowds brave the weather to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- Milwaukee is awash in green and Irish pride as throngs celebrate St. Patrick's Day on Friday, March 17th. The luck of the Irish didn't do us any favors with the weather but that didn't stop anybody from enjoying a pint or two.

No matter how different their green-styled attire may be, they are united by one thing today -- they're all Irish.

"We've been here when it's been 10 degrees, we've been here and it's been 70 degrees and we can weather anything, it's nice that it's not pouring rain," said Jim Omuenzenberger, Hartland.

Jim Omuenzenberger hasn't missed a parade in years.

"What else am I going to do on a St. Patrick's Day? This is perfect," said Omuenzenberger.

That was the feeling around the Town of Erin, as the 37th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade marched through town.

"It's a really cool thing for the community, where we all get together and share this really cool day," said Ashley Weske, Hartland.

Some locals, others drove to celebrate.

"Totally worth it. Absolutely worth the drive. It was so much fun," said a parade goer.

So no matter if you're Irish or a clover masquerading as a shamrock, all are welcome to toast in in the Town of Erin.