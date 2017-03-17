Seeking Montrell Marks; U.S. Marshals say he lured them in with a bogus Craigslist ad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals have been after 20-year-old Montrell Marks for nearly a year.

"They had set up a meet in Milwaukee, on the north side," an agent said.

Marks allegedly posted a fake ad on Craiglist posing as someone selling a van. He got a bite from a family from upstate Wisconsin.

Agents say Marks told a woman to meet in an alley near 18th and Vine on Milwaukee's north side. The woman and her young son made the trip to Milwaukee. But when they arrived to the designated location, agents say the woman quickly realized something was very wrong.

U.S. Marshals say Marks and an accomplice demanded money and belongings from the two, eventually pulling a gun on them. They took what they could from the mother and son and then ran off.

Marks was only 19 years old at the time, but is now wanted for armed robbery -- a serious felony.

Marks is 6'0" tall and weighs 136 pounds. He has a high-standing hairdo and wears a gold grill on his front teeth.

If you have any information on Montrell Marks, you can leave a tip with U.S. Marshals by calling 414-297-3707.