“You can’t drink all day if you don’t start in the morning:” St. Patrick’s Day celebrations start early for some

MILWAUKEE -- The Guinness and green beer was flowing early and often at Trinity Three Irish Pubs on Friday, March 17th.

“You can’t drink all day," Michele Kieweg explained, matter-of-factly. "If you don’t start in the morning.”

When the doors opened at 6:00 a.m., the green-clad faithful were waiting. Ready to celebrate whatever Irish heritage they may have.

“Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day," joked Tina Lawler, Director of Marketing for Trinity and the Harp. "No matter who you are, what your background is.”

Karen and Jeremy Ailes should be working for the city’s tourism board. The couple now lives in Dallas, and even spent six months in Ireland, but flew back to Milwaukee just for the celebration.

“It’s the best St. Patrick’s Day celebration we’ve experienced," Karen stated.

"Even in Dublin," added Jeremy.

“Sadly, amidst all the festivities, there was some very serious news to report: the outbreak of a rare, unnamed disease plaguing the people of Milwaukee.”

“I was supposed to be at work, but I’m very, very sick," said 'Patient Zero,' who didn't want to use his real name for obvious reasons. "So I’m taking my tonics and I’m hoping for the best.”

Thankfully, the luck of the Irish was on his side, as Trinity had just what the doctor ordered.

“He ordered a lot of Guinness," he stated. "Probably some green Miller Lites I think are really what’s going to help me turn the corner.”

And as if he needed any more reason to imbibe, St. Patrick’s Day 2017 offered a perfect trifecta for Trinity – the holiday, on a Friday, with the NCAA Tournament in town.

“It’s the perfect weekend for us," said Lawler, who expected more than a thousand people to pass through the two bars over the course of the day. "I mean, we’re right in the heart of the entertainment district. We’re within walking distance of the Bradley Center, with all the hotels as well, so we’re kind of a destination point.”

So raise a glass to the Madness, be it March, Irish or otherwise.