6 people displaced, 2 dogs perish in fire near 34th and Scott

MILWAUKEE — Two dogs perished and six people were displaced following an early morning fire that took place at a home near 34th and Scott Streets Saturday morning, March 18th.

Milwaukee fire officials responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m.

Authorities say no one was hurt but two dogs perished in the fire.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene and are assisting the six people that were displaced.

No other details have been released.