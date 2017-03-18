“A great time:” Thousands of runners and walkers celebrate St. Paddy’s at the Lucky Leprechaun 7K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Several thousand people, all of them decorated in festive St. Paddy's Day-inspired attire, showed up in Wauwatosa to run the Lucky Leprechaun 7K Saturday, March 18th.

"The best thing about today is we're still continuing our celebration of St. Patrick's Day and I'd like to encourage everybody to get out and be active and have a great time," said Lisa Bruenih, race ambassador.

During Saturday's fifth annual event, participants chased after Lucky the Leprechaun for the entire course.

"Try your best. I'm watching you. Come on, come and take it," said Lucky Leprechaun.

While everybody wants to win the race and catch Lucky, the real prize is being able to give back to others. All proceeds from the evens going towards the MACC Fund.

"The majority of the races I've done over the last two-and-a-half years always have a giving back to the community. So knowing that we're supporting the MACC Fund is phenomenal," said Sarah Grahek, runner.

The MACC Fund works in Wisconsin to help support cancer research for children. They're hoping the race will bring in more than $10,000.

"At the end of the day you want to be cured. And the five year cure rates for childhood cancer have risen from 20 percent to 80 percent in the last 40 years," said John Cary, MACC Fund.

Whether running or walking, the important part is everyone was giving back.