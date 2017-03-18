“A really great experience:” Boy Scouts collect food donations for area food pantries

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of Boy Scouts are coming together to give back to their community. Scouts from Three Harbors Council collected donation bags from a number of locations on Saturday, March 18th. The bags were handed out last week, for the “Scouting for Food” collection.

The food drive benefits area food pantries and it’s the largest drive benefiting Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

“It’s a really great experience, you get to help out the community and help out people people who are in poverty and can’t afford the meals that we have. So we get to help them out,” Travis Teeters, Three Harbors Council Boy Scouts.

This marks the 29th year the Boy Scouts have collected food for the council. To date, more than six million pounds of food has been collected.