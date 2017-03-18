“Make them feel like they’re at home:” Matador rolls out March Madness menu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The NCAA Tournament has been a big win for Milwaukee bars and restaurants driving business during the slowest stretch of the year. One particular bar owner with some savvy moves is making patrons feel right at home.

Working in the shadow of the Bradley Center is certainly a lifeline for the Old World Third bar scene.

"We opened at the end of December. We were going through contract negotiations probably in about April or June," said Owner of Matador, Michael Sampson.

Just because college hoops are in town, doesn't guarantee Sampson is going to clean up.

"You look left you've got BMO, and you look right and you've got the new arena going up," said Sampson.

Sampson owns Matador, a taco and tequila bar. To attract the fans traveling hundreds of miles to Milwaukee, Sampson's menu is making them feel like they never left Minneapolis, Indianapolis, West Lafayette or Ames.

"Every visiting team we contacted a bar in their city and kind of picked a fun special out to make them feel like they're at home when they come to Milwaukee," said Sampson.

"Boilermakers" and the "Cy Lemonade" have been the favorites so far. And considering Purdue and Iowa State face off Saturday night, Sampson is expecting to serve quite a few more.

"It's fun to see people traveling from other places and coming into Milwaukee and enjoying our city," Sampson said.

Showing savvy moves keeps a team in the game and a bar in business.

Visit Milwaukee estimates the financial impact of the first and second round games of the NCAA Tournament to be a cool $6 million.