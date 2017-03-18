“On the right track!” Bucky fans celebrate big in Milwaukee following victory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Wisconsin Badgers' victory on Saturday, March 18th left fans smiling from ear to ear and looking ahead to the Sweet Sixteen.

If your bracket is busted you can probably blame it on Bucky!

"It was so unbelievable. It was awesome," said Ryan Bailiff, fan.



"It was fabulous. It was beyond words," said Lori Paget, fan.

It's an upset worth celebrating after the eight seeded Wisconsin defeated the number one seeded Villanova.

Inside Major Goolsby's in downtown Milwaukee, fans are reliving the victory and smiles are on everyone's faces.

"We know our Badgers, we know our team; they got what it takes to win a game," said Bailiff.

"They're a team that could play with anybody," said Bill Schubert, fan.

Fans are now looking ahead with confidence.

"We're on the right track to do something great," Bailiff said.

The party will continue through to the Sweet Sixteen.

"I think we could do it. Final Four, maybe a national championship," said Bailiff.