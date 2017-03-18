“Thankful to have it:” Citywide Homeownership Fair offers resources on buying, fixing and keeping a home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Buy it, fix it, keep it. Whether you're repairing your current home, trying to avoid foreclosure, or buying a home for the first time, navigating those processes can be difficult.

"I'm looking to buy a home," said Elizabeth Torres, looking to buy a home.

It's a dream Elizabeth Torres hopes comes true.

"This is great," said Torres.

Saturday morning, March 18th, many attended the Take Root Milwaukee Citywide Homeownership Fair looking for tips to help her achieve her goal.

"Information on any kind of grants similar to the roots program because we are going to be putting our own money into it and fixing it -- the scope of work is about $35,000," said Torres.

In many cases, home ownership is more affordable than renting. Those attending the event are getting sold on the idea that help is out there.

"It's very resourceful and I'm thankful to have it," said Patricia Kraker, looking into home rehab.

From learning about available grants, to cleaning up credit, the City of Milwaukee along with Take Root put on the seventh annual event to educate residents on the home buying, home rehab and home ownership process and connect them with valuable resources.

"It's a consortium of nonprofit housing counciling agencies, lenders, realtors, the city and basically a variety of people that can offer free, legitimate, professional help," said Bethany Sanchez, Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council.

Thankful for the seminar's attendees like Patricia Kraker, who looked into repair options.

"Look and see what deals you have," said Kraker. "The market now is to buy used and improve it."

Grateful for the insight to help improve lives, the future and the neighborhood.

"I think it helps us all, helps our families and the communities. It's a great opportunity for everybody," said Kraker.

If you missed the fair, don't worry. The city and Take Root's guidance and help are ongoing. For more information, CLICK HERE.