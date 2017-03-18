× Villanova makes quick exit in Buffalo

Villanova coach Jay Wright just headed for the arena exit where the team bus is parked after the No. 1-seeded Wildcat’ 65-62 loss to Wisconsin.

An arena security guard greeted Wright and said: “Have a safe trip home.”

Wright looked up and with a polite smile responded by saying, “Thank you.”

And then the security guard said something Wright nor anyone else at Villanova might ever want to hear: “Come back any time.”

The security guard was simply being polite, not realizing the Wildcats’ tournament history in Buffalo.

In 2014, Villanova was a No. 2 seed when it was knocked out in the second round by seventh-seeded and eventual champion Connecticut.