Wisconsin State Patrol arrests man for OWI with 1-year-old child in car
RACINE COUNTY — A 29-year-old Milwaukee man is facing charges after police say he was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol while driving with his one-year-old child in the vehicle.
According to The Wisconsin State Patrol, shortly after 8:00 p.m. Friday evening, March 17th, a vehicle was pulled over for a license plate violation on I-94 southbound near 7 Mile Road in Racine.
Officials say upon making contact with the driver, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The 29-year-old driver from Milwaukee, failed a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated drugged driving, 1st offense, with a passenger under the age of sixteen.
He is facing the following charges:
- Operating while intoxicated
- Possession of THC
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Operating while suspended — 8th offense
Officials say the one-year-old child was turned over to a responsible party.
No other details have been released.
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.