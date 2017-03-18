× Wisconsin State Patrol arrests man for OWI with 1-year-old child in car

RACINE COUNTY — A 29-year-old Milwaukee man is facing charges after police say he was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol while driving with his one-year-old child in the vehicle.

According to The Wisconsin State Patrol, shortly after 8:00 p.m. Friday evening, March 17th, a vehicle was pulled over for a license plate violation on I-94 southbound near 7 Mile Road in Racine.

Officials say upon making contact with the driver, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The 29-year-old driver from Milwaukee, failed a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated drugged driving, 1st offense, with a passenger under the age of sixteen.

He is facing the following charges:

Operating while intoxicated

Possession of THC

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Operating while suspended — 8th offense

Officials say the one-year-old child was turned over to a responsible party.

No other details have been released.

