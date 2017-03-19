× 2nd period propels Admirals to 6-3 win over Grand Rapids Griffins

MILWAUKEE — The Admirals busted out for four goals in the second period to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 5-2 advantage on their way to a 6-3 win against the Grand Rapids Griffins Sunday afternoon, March 19th at Panther Arena.

Anthony Richard led charge in the second period, picking up a Gordie Howe hat trick (a goal, an assist, and a fight) during the middle frame alone.

The win was even more impressive give it was the Admirals third game in as many days and the team had to travel seven hours to Des Moines, IA each of the last two nights.

Marek Mazanec stopped 28 shots to earn his 21st win of the season and came within a couple of feet of becoming the first Admiral goalie in 12 years to score a goal when he’s full-ice shot with a Grand Rapids empty net trickled just wide.

The Griffins got on the board early when Eric Tangradi scored on a wrister from the right circle 3:31 into the game.

The Ads leveled the score on Matt White’s 13th goal of the year with 2;43 to play in the first. Pontus Aberg flipped an outlet pass high in air that White caught right at the blue line and skated in on Griffins goalie Eddie Pasquale and then slipped a backhand five hole for the tally.

Martin Frk gave the Griffins a brief 2-1 lead 1:10 into the second, then the Admirals offense exploded, scoring four times the rest of sandwich frame, beginning with Vladislav Kamenev’s tally at just over four minutes in. Richard and Freddy Gaudreau followed with goals of their own and Pontus Aberg put an exclamation point on the frame with a power-play marker with only three seconds to play giving Milwaukee a 5-2 lead after 40 minutes.

Tangradi scored a power-play goal in the third for the Griffins to pull them with in two, but Adam Payerl sealed it with an empty-netter with 15 seconds to go.

The Admirals are off until next Thursday when they head to Winnipeg for a two game set against the Manitoba Moose. Milwaukee’s next home game is Sunday, March 26th when they host the Griffins in a 3:00 p.m. faceoff.