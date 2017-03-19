× “Critical shortage:” BloodCenter of WI issues EMERGENCY appeal for donations

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the BloodCenter of Wisconsin have issued an EMERGENCY appeal for blood donations as they’re experiencing what they’re calling a “critical shortage.”

According to a release from BloodCenter of Wisconsin officials, they have experienced a shortfall in donations as a result of the flu season. The recent winter snowstorm on Monday, March 13th created an even greater urgency because of the cancellation of scheduled donation appointments.

BloodCenter officials said they’ve had less than a one-day supply of O negative blood for nearly a week, and less than a two-day supply of most other blood types for more than a month.

To ensure they’re prepared for any trauma situation, the goal is to have a constant three-day supply of blood.

The BloodCenter of Wisconsin is the exclusive provider of blood to 56 Wisconsin hospitals. They cannot fulfill their mission to patients in need without your generous donations.

Anyone who is 17 years old or older, in good health is able to donate as long as they meet eligibility requirements. Parental consent is required for 16 year olds to donate. The entire process takes about an hour.

Donors should bring a photo ID that includes a birth date.

CLICK HERE to learn more, or to schedule an appointment online.