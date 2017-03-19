“Doesn’t feel good:” Bullies target Ohio man with rare disorder on Facebook

AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio man with a rare disorder said he’s been the target of cyberbullying for months because of the way he looks.

Jason Plants told WEWS it started with a post he made in a private group called “Singles meet and greet” in December. Some users replied with disparaging names, insults and even death threats.

Plants told WEWS other users made fake profiles, pretending to be him.

“Taking my picture and making it their profile or cover page. It doesn’t feel good, but you got to be strong about it,” Plants said.

Plants said he’s made numerous complaints to Facebook since December, but he told WEWS none of the profiles have been removed.

A Facebook spokesperson told the station they wouldn’t comment on individual complaints, but said: “We do not allow bullying or harassment on Facebook and remove content that appears to purposefully target private individuals with the intention of degrading or shaming them.”

Plants said he’s even reached out to police, to little avail, and even his congressman.

According to WEWS, Ohio has laws against online harassment and menacing and there are ways for police to obtain the records of social media users through court order, like a search warrant.