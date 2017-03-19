× Investigation underway after man’s body pulled from Sheboygan River

SHEBOYGAN — A body was recovered from the Sheboygan River on Sunday, March 19th.

Sheboygan police said around 8:30 a.m., they received a call from a citizen reporting a body floating in the river near Riverfront Drive and Virginia Avenue.

The Sheboygan County Dive Team assisted in the recovery of a middle-aged white man. The body has been identified, but the man’s name isn’t being released at this point, pending notification of family.

The investigation is ongoing to determine a cause of death.

Police said There does not appear to be anything suspicious as to the cause of death and there is no danger to the community.