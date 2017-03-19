× Long night for Hartland residents as police respond to report of man in home with gun

HARTLAND — There was a heavy police presence overnight Saturday, March 18th in a neighborhood in Hartland.

Hartland police were called out to the scene near Oxford Drive and Bradford Way around 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

They responded to the area along with officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department for a report of a man inside a home with a gun. There were concerns because the man was apparently not alone in the home.

The neighborhood was shut down while police worked to safely resolve this situation.

Around 3:30 a.m. the situation de-escalated. FOX6 News is awaiting further details from police and sheriff’s officials.

We are told no one was hurt during this incident.

