Mayor Barrett blasts Pres. Trump’s proposed budget, says he’s sacrificing Milwaukee neighborhoods

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Sunday, March 19th blasted President Donald Trump, and said he’s sacrificing neighborhoods across Milwaukee. President Trump’s budget slashes federal funding for housing and urban development. Mayor Barrett said the city gets close to $20 million from two programs that are on the chopping block. He said President Trump’s budget would make people’s lives worse in Milwaukee’s central city.

On Milwaukee’s north side, the state’s biggest public housing development, Westlawn, is split in two — with newer homes to the east facing boarded up windows. The 65-year-old west side is supposed to be rebuilt with federal money.

Happiness from 18 months ago, when a $30 million federal grant for Milwaukee’s Westlawn neighborhood was announced is on hold because of President Trump’s budget, according to Mayor Barrett.

“He campaigned on making this country great. You don’t make this country great by tearing down neighborhoods where people are struggling to support their families,” Barrett said.

President Trump’s budget would eliminate funding for two housing and community development programs. President Trump said they’re “not well targeted to the poorest populations and haven’t demonstrated results.”

“We can’t spend money on programs just because they sound good,” Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget said.

FOX6 News asked Mayor Barrett about President Trump’s concerns that the programs don’t work.

“In my mind, that statement is based on as much fact as his claim that President Obama was wiretapping him,” Mayor Barrett said.

Alderman Cavalier Johnson said his grandmother lived in Westlawn for 15 years, and would’ve loved to have been in one of the newer homes. Johnson recalled that as a candidate, President Trump urged African-Americans in the inner city to vote for him because they have nothing to lose.

“Well evidently, when you look at dignity and where you live, when you look at opportunity for summer jobs, when you look at after-school programs for kids, you got a lot to lose,” Johnson said.

President Trump’s budget would also cut federal TIGER grants. Milwaukee is using that program to build the downtown streetcar, but Mayor Barrett said he doesn’t think that will affect construction.

On the other hand, FOX6 News was told the proposed bus rapid transit between Milwaukee and Wauwatosa would likely not happen if Congress passes the budget.