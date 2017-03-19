× Shorewood sergeant on administrative leave, accused of showing up for work under the influence

SHOREWOOD — A Shorewood Police Department sergeant is on administrative leave, accused of OWI and recklessly endangering safety for having a gun in his vehicle.

According to police, on Friday, March 17th, around 10:45 p.m., Sgt. Theron Rogers arrived for duty and was observed to be under the influence of an intoxicant, based upon observations made by officers. The on-duty lieutenant was immediately informed.

Sgt. Rogers was confronted by the on-duty lieutenant, and suspicions that Sgt. Rogers reported for duty while under the influence were confirmed.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Shorewood Police Department to investigate.

Sgt. Rogers was taken into custody for OWI and recklessly endangering safety.

Officials with Shorewood PD said Rogers has been with the department for 14 years, and is on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.