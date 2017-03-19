× Silver Alert: Search underway for 79-year-old man, missing from Delafield

DELAFIELD — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old man missing from Delafield.

Charles Wolf is a white man, standing 6′ tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has brown hair and is balding, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket and blue jeans.

Wolf was last seen on Sunday, March 19th around noon. Delafield police say he left his Delafield home, and it was reported that he has dementia and may have gotten lost.

Authorities said he was believed to be in Manitowoc County Sunday evening, but he has no reason to be in that area.

Wolf could be driving a 2011 Kia Soul, green in color with Wisconsin license plate number: 455-DTG.

Anyone with information as to Wolf’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.