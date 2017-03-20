× 24-year-old faces numerous charges, accused of ramming Glendale PD squad at Manchester East

GLENDALE — A 24-year-old man is facing numerous charges after an incident Friday night, March 17th at Manchester East in Glendale — near Port Washington and Green Tree Road.

According to police, they were called out to Manchester East for a report of a person smoking marijuana in a vehicle in the parking lot. When police arrived, they pinned the suspect vehicle in, so that he couldn’t flee.

The suspect then backed up and crashed into the Glendale squad three times. The fourth time, police said he hit the squad so hard it disabled the suspect’s vehicle and injured the officer.

The suspect then took off on foot. He was captured in a wooded area near I-43 and Green Tree Road — where a Taser had to be used on him to get him into custody.

He now faces numerous charges, including possession, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice and fleeing with intent to deliver harm with a motor vehicle.

This case is being reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, and charges are expected soon.