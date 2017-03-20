Abele to keep fighting for $60 Milwaukee County wheel tax regardless of April 4 vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- County Executive Chris Abele said he would continue to push a $60 wheel tax in Milwaukee even if voters overwhelmingly reject it on the April 4 ballot.

Abele said during a forum on Monday, March 20th that the increased vehicle registration fee was necessary to avoid service cuts and steep fair increases aboard Milwaukee County Transit System buses. Both county and independent analysts say the bus system faces a major shortfall in coming years, the result of declining passenger revenue and state aid cuts.

The county board defeated Abele's proposal last fall, settling on a $30 vehicle registration fee and punting the question over the larger tax increase to voters in a nonbinding referendum.

"It probably makes it more difficult," Abele said, when asked if he'd continue to support the $60 tax even if 80 percent of voters disapprove, "but all of our jobs as elected officials is to not just make easy decisions."

Abele faced off with Milwaukee County supervisors Theo Lipscomb and Deanna Alexander, both critics of increasing the wheel tax, during a Public Policy Forum over the future of MCTS.

"I had a town hall on the budget and that's all people wanted to talk about, was the wheel tax and their opposition to it," Lipscomb said.

County Comptroller Scott Manske supported Abele, saying there is no other option before cutting service and raising bus fees.

"I kept running up against brick walls every direction that I looked," Manske said.

But the $60 tax may face a brick wall with the County Board. Lipscomb and Alexander said they will not support a $60 wheel tax if Abele proposes it again.

"I disagree with that direction. I don't support that direction. I believe my constituents do not want to see their taxes increased," Alexander said.

The state already has a $75 vehicle registration fee, and the City of Milwaukee has a $20 add-on, so with the county's $60 wheel tax, residents would pay $155/year to register their cars.