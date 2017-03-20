× Family members claim $1 MILLION Mega Millions prize; winning ticket purchased in Cudahy

CUDAHY — Anthony Burger of Oak Creek and Catherine Klemowits of El Lago, Texas are the lucky winners of the $1 million prize from the Tuesday, November 15th, 2016 Mega Millions drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pick’n Save at 5851 South Packard Avenue in Cudahy.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from Tuesday, November 15th were 9, 17, 23, 57, and 71 with a Mega Ball of 6. The Megaplier number was 3.

The winner matched five out of five numbers, but not the Mega Ball.

