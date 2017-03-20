× Governor Walker: GOP moving in ‘right direction’ on health care

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker says U.S. House Republicans are moving in the right direction on their health care reform bill after Speaker Paul Ryan announced he plans to provide more help to older people.

Ryan said Sunday, March 19th people in their 50s and 60s deserve more help because their face higher costs. Walker said Monday he and other Republican governors have been advocating for such a move. Walker says the more the GOP can do to improve tax credits for older adults the better.

Ryan also said other changes may include requiring able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work. Walker says GOP governors want that, too.

The House is expected to vote on the bill Thursday. Walker says he expects more changes before the Senate passes the measure but the GOP must do something.